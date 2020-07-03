All apartments in Fort Worth
4501 Sheldon Trail

4501 Sheldon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4501 Sheldon Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bedroom home sits on a corner lot and features a large open concept living space that flows into a formal dining area and has a nook for a sitting or play space. The living area features modern laminate flooring and lighting fixtures. The kitchen is open to the living and dining areas and features a breakfast bar along with a built in microwave. The large master suite features an attached bath with an oversized dual vanity, separate garden tub and walk in shower. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are split from the master suite at the front of the home and are divided by the 2nd bathroom. The backyard of this home has a covered patio and nice sized yard. The home is close to Keller ISD schools and shopping. 1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller. $400 pet deposit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Sheldon Trail have any available units?
4501 Sheldon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 Sheldon Trail have?
Some of 4501 Sheldon Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Sheldon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Sheldon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Sheldon Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4501 Sheldon Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4501 Sheldon Trail offer parking?
No, 4501 Sheldon Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4501 Sheldon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 Sheldon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Sheldon Trail have a pool?
No, 4501 Sheldon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Sheldon Trail have accessible units?
No, 4501 Sheldon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Sheldon Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 Sheldon Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

