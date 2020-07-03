4501 Sheldon Trail

Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom home sits on a corner lot and features a large open concept living space that flows into a formal dining area and has a nook for a sitting or play space. The living area features modern laminate flooring and lighting fixtures. The kitchen is open to the living and dining areas and features a breakfast bar along with a built in microwave. The large master suite features an attached bath with an oversized dual vanity, separate garden tub and walk in shower. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are split from the master suite at the front of the home and are divided by the 2nd bathroom. The backyard of this home has a covered patio and nice sized yard. The home is close to Keller ISD schools and shopping. 1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller. $400 pet deposit.

Contact us to schedule a showing.