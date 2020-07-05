All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:20 AM

4500 Hickory Meadows Drive

4500 Hickory Meadows Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Hickory Meadows Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful, well maintained 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, home located in Vista Meadows. Vista Meadows offers residents two private community pools, cabanas, a park and a two playgrounds. The community is located in the highly rated Keller Independent School District. The City of Fort Worth's shopping and entertainment district of Alliance Town Center is within minutes. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Large Master Bedroom, located on first floor with Engineered Hardwood floors, completely remodeled master bath and huge closet. 3 Large bedrooms and game-room or additional living room upstairs, all carpet is brand new. Swing set in backyard stays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Hickory Meadows Drive have any available units?
4500 Hickory Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 Hickory Meadows Drive have?
Some of 4500 Hickory Meadows Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Hickory Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Hickory Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Hickory Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Hickory Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4500 Hickory Meadows Drive offer parking?
No, 4500 Hickory Meadows Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4500 Hickory Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Hickory Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Hickory Meadows Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4500 Hickory Meadows Drive has a pool.
Does 4500 Hickory Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 4500 Hickory Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Hickory Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Hickory Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

