4500 Hickory Meadows Drive

Beautiful, well maintained 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, home located in Vista Meadows. Vista Meadows offers residents two private community pools, cabanas, a park and a two playgrounds. The community is located in the highly rated Keller Independent School District. The City of Fort Worth's shopping and entertainment district of Alliance Town Center is within minutes. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Large Master Bedroom, located on first floor with Engineered Hardwood floors, completely remodeled master bath and huge closet. 3 Large bedrooms and game-room or additional living room upstairs, all carpet is brand new. Swing set in backyard stays.