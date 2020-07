Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Awesome location. Charming two bedroom condo with Hollywood baths . All new Energy Star appliances except electric stove. Full size washer and dryer. ALL BILLS PAID, included Basic Cable. One covered parking space. Gated parking. Condo scheduled for new flooring.

Convenient to TCU and Hulen Mall. This property will available MAY 1 for leasing. It is currently available for viewing with one day notice.