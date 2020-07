Amenities

Available for move in starting Mid March. Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Full Car Garage in West Fort Worth. Corner lot makes for great curb appeal. Kitchen has been totally remodeled. Landlord will put in a fridge prior to move in for your use! Hardwood floors throughout! 2 Car garage has a HUGE workshop with electricity added on for your use! Back yard is on the small side, however landlord is pet friendly with deposit. You do not what to miss this gem!