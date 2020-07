Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4401 Morris Court - Charming red brick bungalow nestled on a corner lot in Meadowbrook. Completely refurbished throughout, with new paint, refinished original hardwood flooring and updated bathrooms. Original period features have been preserved. High ceilings and windows in every room offer an abundance of beautiful, natural light. Covered front porch. Oversized master bedroom. All new appliances. Detached garage. Great location, close to schools, highways and downtown.



(RLNE4724406)