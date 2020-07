Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Amazing single story home is ready for move-in! Beautiful vinyl wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout, with carpet in the bedrooms, open concept floor plan and bright neutral colors. The open kitchen, attached to the breakfast room, offers nice light cabinets with black appliances. Spacious master suite is located at the rear of the home, offering dual sinks, walk-in closet and tranquil garden tub. Don't miss out on this deal!