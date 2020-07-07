4332 Diaz Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous completely renovated Home! Spacious open concept living-kitchen area that has refinished original hardwood floors, a Quartz island perfect for entertaining, shaker cabinets and stainless-steel appliances! Bathrooms boast updated vanities, tile, and fixtures. AC replaced 2019. Double doors open to the Backyard Deck, and an extra bonus finished shed with electrical and AC (not included in sqft)! (perfect as She-Shed or Man-Cave).

With easy access to so much FW has to offer this home is in the prefect location! close to TCU, Arlington heights HS, Central Market and restaurants.