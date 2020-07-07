All apartments in Fort Worth
4332 Diaz Avenue

Location

4332 Diaz Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous completely renovated Home! Spacious open concept living-kitchen area that has refinished original hardwood floors, a Quartz island perfect for entertaining, shaker cabinets and stainless-steel appliances! Bathrooms boast updated vanities, tile, and fixtures. AC replaced 2019. Double doors open to the Backyard Deck, and an extra bonus finished shed with electrical and AC (not included in sqft)! (perfect as She-Shed or Man-Cave).
With easy access to so much FW has to offer this home is in the prefect location! close to TCU, Arlington heights HS, Central Market and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 Diaz Avenue have any available units?
4332 Diaz Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4332 Diaz Avenue have?
Some of 4332 Diaz Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4332 Diaz Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4332 Diaz Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 Diaz Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4332 Diaz Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4332 Diaz Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4332 Diaz Avenue offers parking.
Does 4332 Diaz Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4332 Diaz Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 Diaz Avenue have a pool?
No, 4332 Diaz Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4332 Diaz Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4332 Diaz Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 Diaz Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4332 Diaz Avenue has units with dishwashers.

