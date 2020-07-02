4328 Hunters Creek Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PROPERTY WON'T LAST LONG!! CALL US TODAY!! - Beautiful home in well established neighborhood with mature trees and sidewalks for the kids to play. Property offers: Upgraded lighting, granite counter tops in kitchen, as well as hardwood floors and travertine throughout. Crown molding enhances the look in the living room and master bedroom and blown in insulation to the attic provides for a more energy efficient home so your money can be spent on the more enjoyable things in life.



***MOVE IN SPECIALS AVAILABLE/CONTACT OFFICE FOR DETAILS***



(RLNE3702339)