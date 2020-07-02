All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
4328 Hunters Creek Drive
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:52 AM

4328 Hunters Creek Drive

4328 Hunters Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

4328 Hunters Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PROPERTY WON'T LAST LONG!! CALL US TODAY!! - Beautiful home in well established neighborhood with mature trees and sidewalks for the kids to play. Property offers: Upgraded lighting, granite counter tops in kitchen, as well as hardwood floors and travertine throughout. Crown molding enhances the look in the living room and master bedroom and blown in insulation to the attic provides for a more energy efficient home so your money can be spent on the more enjoyable things in life.

***MOVE IN SPECIALS AVAILABLE/CONTACT OFFICE FOR DETAILS***

(RLNE3702339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 Hunters Creek Drive have any available units?
4328 Hunters Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4328 Hunters Creek Drive have?
Some of 4328 Hunters Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 Hunters Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4328 Hunters Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 Hunters Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4328 Hunters Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4328 Hunters Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 4328 Hunters Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4328 Hunters Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4328 Hunters Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 Hunters Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4328 Hunters Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4328 Hunters Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4328 Hunters Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 Hunters Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4328 Hunters Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

