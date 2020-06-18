All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 31 2019 at 4:53 AM

4321 Twinleaf Drive

4321 Twinleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4321 Twinleaf Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Rosemary Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Great floorplan with split bedrooms. 4 bedrooms, 2 full size bathrooms and extra living space. Open concept living area with wood flooring and stone wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features a large breakfast bar for additional seating. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and island. Fridge will stay with the home during the lease. Additional living space in the front of the home can be used for a formal living, formal dining or an office. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Covered front and back patio. Short term lease is available for an increase in rent per month. Home is ready for a quick move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 Twinleaf Drive have any available units?
4321 Twinleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4321 Twinleaf Drive have?
Some of 4321 Twinleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4321 Twinleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4321 Twinleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 Twinleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4321 Twinleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4321 Twinleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4321 Twinleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 4321 Twinleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4321 Twinleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 Twinleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 4321 Twinleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4321 Twinleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 4321 Twinleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 Twinleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4321 Twinleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

