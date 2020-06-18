4321 Twinleaf Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Great floorplan with split bedrooms. 4 bedrooms, 2 full size bathrooms and extra living space. Open concept living area with wood flooring and stone wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features a large breakfast bar for additional seating. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and island. Fridge will stay with the home during the lease. Additional living space in the front of the home can be used for a formal living, formal dining or an office. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Covered front and back patio. Short term lease is available for an increase in rent per month. Home is ready for a quick move in.