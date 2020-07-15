4320 S Bellaire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Unit 226 is a lovely unfurnished condo across the street from Tanglewood Elementary. Royale Orleans West is down the Berry-Bellaire Drive hill from TCU. Second floor condo (one level), 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, living room, dinning room and breakfast nook. Brand new appliances in kitchen. One designated covered parking space outside units back door, additional uncovered parking available in lot on west side of complex or on the street. Move in ready! Extremely clean and convenient property. There is a stacked washer and dryer in unit and also complex provides a laundry room as well. Owner pays all HOA Dues and utilities.