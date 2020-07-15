All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4320 S Bellaire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4320 S Bellaire Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

4320 S Bellaire Drive

4320 Bellaire Dr S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4320 Bellaire Dr S, Fort Worth, TX 76109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Unit 226 is a lovely unfurnished condo across the street from Tanglewood Elementary. Royale Orleans West is down the Berry-Bellaire Drive hill from TCU. Second floor condo (one level), 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, living room, dinning room and breakfast nook. Brand new appliances in kitchen. One designated covered parking space outside units back door, additional uncovered parking available in lot on west side of complex or on the street. Move in ready! Extremely clean and convenient property. There is a stacked washer and dryer in unit and also complex provides a laundry room as well. Owner pays all HOA Dues and utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 S Bellaire Drive have any available units?
4320 S Bellaire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 S Bellaire Drive have?
Some of 4320 S Bellaire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 S Bellaire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4320 S Bellaire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 S Bellaire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4320 S Bellaire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4320 S Bellaire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4320 S Bellaire Drive offers parking.
Does 4320 S Bellaire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4320 S Bellaire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 S Bellaire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4320 S Bellaire Drive has a pool.
Does 4320 S Bellaire Drive have accessible units?
No, 4320 S Bellaire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 S Bellaire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4320 S Bellaire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University