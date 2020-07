Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great two story townhome with all the extras. Kitchen with built in microwave, full sized laundry area, fireplace and attached garage. Master bedroom, master bath, and walk in closet are located upstairs along with an extra living area that is open to the living area below. Bedroom and full bath located downstairs. High ceilings, ceiling fans and fenced backyard.