4308 Thorp Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant home located in sought after Heritage Addition in Keller ISD: Easy access to I 35: Close to shopping and restaurants: Open concept with expansive living area with gas fireplace: Kitchen offers breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop: Home offers abundance of light and space, two dining areas, two living areas plus an office: All rooms are spacious: Over- sized two car garage with extra storage space: Walk to greenbelt and walking trails just across the street: You won't want to miss this one!