Great location in Arlington Heights near downtown with easy access to I-30. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 car garage on a treed corner lot. New paint , flooring, and tile in tub-shower. Ceilings fans in all rooms. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. HVAC one year old. Pets approved on individual basis with $400 non-refundable deposit. No smoking. $1295 for 24 month lease and $1345 for 12 month lease.