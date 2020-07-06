428 Crown Oaks Drive

Amenities

Looking for a lease with a wide open floor plan? Look no further! Very popular design is centered around the large living room that is open to the dining room, kitchen, & breakfast nook. Split bedroom floor plan places the master suite near the rear of the home overlooking the open patio and backyard. Living room is pre-wired for surround sound & has a WBFP. Master has a large sitting room that would make a fantastic home office or nursery. Open-Galley style kitchen is spacious & big enough for a large family to entertain. Secondary bedrooms are conveniently located by the hall bathroom. Your family will enjoy the Watersbend HOA pool, parks, playground, walking-jogging-biking path & club house. Will go quickly!