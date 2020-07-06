All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 428 Crown Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
428 Crown Oaks Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:56 PM

428 Crown Oaks Drive

428 Crown Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

428 Crown Oaks Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Fossil Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Looking for a lease with a wide open floor plan? Look no further! Very popular design is centered around the large living room that is open to the dining room, kitchen, & breakfast nook. Split bedroom floor plan places the master suite near the rear of the home overlooking the open patio and backyard. Living room is pre-wired for surround sound & has a WBFP. Master has a large sitting room that would make a fantastic home office or nursery. Open-Galley style kitchen is spacious & big enough for a large family to entertain. Secondary bedrooms are conveniently located by the hall bathroom. Your family will enjoy the Watersbend HOA pool, parks, playground, walking-jogging-biking path & club house. Will go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Crown Oaks Drive have any available units?
428 Crown Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 Crown Oaks Drive have?
Some of 428 Crown Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Crown Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
428 Crown Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Crown Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 428 Crown Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 428 Crown Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 428 Crown Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 428 Crown Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Crown Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Crown Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 428 Crown Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 428 Crown Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 428 Crown Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Crown Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 Crown Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University