4271 Cave Cove Court

Ready to move in home! Freshly painted! Great 3-bedroom home with a HUGE Master bedroom with split design for added privacy and spacious Master bath with 2 separate vanities. 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car garage. Great open floor plan. Huge kitchen with lots of counter space and a big island ready to entertained friends and family. New appliances range, dishwasher, and fridge! Huge backyard with a oversized concrete patio perfect for outdoor entertainment. Keller ISD, walking distance to school and park. Beautiful home MUST COME OUT AND SEE FOR YOURSELF!