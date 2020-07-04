All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4271 Cave Cove Court

4271 Cave Cove Court · No Longer Available
Location

4271 Cave Cove Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in home! Freshly painted! Great 3-bedroom home with a HUGE Master bedroom with split design for added privacy and spacious Master bath with 2 separate vanities. 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car garage. Great open floor plan. Huge kitchen with lots of counter space and a big island ready to entertained friends and family. New appliances range, dishwasher, and fridge! Huge backyard with a oversized concrete patio perfect for outdoor entertainment. Keller ISD, walking distance to school and park. Beautiful home MUST COME OUT AND SEE FOR YOURSELF!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4271 Cave Cove Court have any available units?
4271 Cave Cove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4271 Cave Cove Court have?
Some of 4271 Cave Cove Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4271 Cave Cove Court currently offering any rent specials?
4271 Cave Cove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4271 Cave Cove Court pet-friendly?
No, 4271 Cave Cove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4271 Cave Cove Court offer parking?
Yes, 4271 Cave Cove Court offers parking.
Does 4271 Cave Cove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4271 Cave Cove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4271 Cave Cove Court have a pool?
No, 4271 Cave Cove Court does not have a pool.
Does 4271 Cave Cove Court have accessible units?
No, 4271 Cave Cove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4271 Cave Cove Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4271 Cave Cove Court has units with dishwashers.

