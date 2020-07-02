4228 Surrey St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in South Fort Worth - Two bedroom one bath with a one car garage home in south Fort Worth. Open concept living, dining and kitchen area. Spacious bedrooms and bath. Lots of storage space. Gas stove and refrigerator included. Washer/dryer connections located in attached garage area. Proof of renters insurance policy required. Small pet considered on case by case, with an additional $30 monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable application fee will be required for each adult residing in property. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application.



(RLNE4890621)