Fort Worth, TX
4228 Surrey St
Last updated May 20 2019 at 12:07 PM

4228 Surrey St

4228 Surrey Street · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

4228 Surrey Street, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in South Fort Worth - Two bedroom one bath with a one car garage home in south Fort Worth. Open concept living, dining and kitchen area. Spacious bedrooms and bath. Lots of storage space. Gas stove and refrigerator included. Washer/dryer connections located in attached garage area. Proof of renters insurance policy required. Small pet considered on case by case, with an additional $30 monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable application fee will be required for each adult residing in property. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application.

(RLNE4890621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4228 Surrey St have any available units?
4228 Surrey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4228 Surrey St have?
Some of 4228 Surrey St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4228 Surrey St currently offering any rent specials?
4228 Surrey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 Surrey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4228 Surrey St is pet friendly.
Does 4228 Surrey St offer parking?
Yes, 4228 Surrey St offers parking.
Does 4228 Surrey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4228 Surrey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 Surrey St have a pool?
No, 4228 Surrey St does not have a pool.
Does 4228 Surrey St have accessible units?
No, 4228 Surrey St does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 Surrey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4228 Surrey St does not have units with dishwashers.

