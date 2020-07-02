4224 Golden Horn Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

This stunning split bedroom home is amazing. You will walk-in into this awesome open floorplan with hardwood floors, LED lighting, ceiling fans and pre-installed curtain rods throughout the home. The spacious kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Walk into the oversized master bedroom and find a beautiful on-suite complete with granite counters and lots of extras. In addition to the living / dinning area there is a family room with wood burning fireplace. There are three additional nicely sized bedrooms and a hall bathroom. You will not want to miss viewing this beautifully lanscaped home.