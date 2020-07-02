All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4224 Golden Horn Lane

4224 Golden Horn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4224 Golden Horn Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This stunning split bedroom home is amazing. You will walk-in into this awesome open floorplan with hardwood floors, LED lighting, ceiling fans and pre-installed curtain rods throughout the home. The spacious kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Walk into the oversized master bedroom and find a beautiful on-suite complete with granite counters and lots of extras. In addition to the living / dinning area there is a family room with wood burning fireplace. There are three additional nicely sized bedrooms and a hall bathroom. You will not want to miss viewing this beautifully lanscaped home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4224 Golden Horn Lane have any available units?
4224 Golden Horn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4224 Golden Horn Lane have?
Some of 4224 Golden Horn Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4224 Golden Horn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4224 Golden Horn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4224 Golden Horn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4224 Golden Horn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4224 Golden Horn Lane offer parking?
No, 4224 Golden Horn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4224 Golden Horn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4224 Golden Horn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4224 Golden Horn Lane have a pool?
No, 4224 Golden Horn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4224 Golden Horn Lane have accessible units?
No, 4224 Golden Horn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4224 Golden Horn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4224 Golden Horn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

