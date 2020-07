Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with spacious floor plan in Keller ISD. Great New features include seamless rain gutters, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, light fixtures, wood laminate flooring & ceramic tile throughout, exterior doors, freshly painted, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, new toilets, and much more. Large backyard with open patio and storage building. Great location very close to a lot of shopping and restaurants at Alliance Town Center.