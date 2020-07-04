4209 Arden Place, Fort Worth, TX 76103 West Meadowbrook
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cute and comfortable home features 3 bedrooms and 1 and half baths and just the right amount of character. Features include hardwood floors and large windows for enhanced lighting. Big fenced backyard. Spacious formal living and dining. Lots of storage. Built ins in the dining and den area. Spacious hallway leading to bedrooms. Large master bedroom. Den could be used as a study
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4209 Arden Place have any available units?
4209 Arden Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 Arden Place have?
Some of 4209 Arden Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 Arden Place currently offering any rent specials?
4209 Arden Place is not currently offering any rent specials.