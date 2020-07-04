All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4209 Arden Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4209 Arden Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4209 Arden Place

4209 Arden Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4209 Arden Place, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cute and comfortable home features 3 bedrooms and 1 and half baths and just the right amount of character.
Features include hardwood floors and large windows for enhanced lighting. Big fenced backyard. Spacious formal living and dining. Lots of storage. Built ins in the dining and den area. Spacious hallway leading to bedrooms. Large master bedroom. Den could be used as a study

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 Arden Place have any available units?
4209 Arden Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 Arden Place have?
Some of 4209 Arden Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 Arden Place currently offering any rent specials?
4209 Arden Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 Arden Place pet-friendly?
No, 4209 Arden Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4209 Arden Place offer parking?
Yes, 4209 Arden Place offers parking.
Does 4209 Arden Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 Arden Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 Arden Place have a pool?
No, 4209 Arden Place does not have a pool.
Does 4209 Arden Place have accessible units?
No, 4209 Arden Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 Arden Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4209 Arden Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University