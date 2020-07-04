4209 Arden Place

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

This cute and comfortable home features 3 bedrooms and 1 and half baths and just the right amount of character.

Features include hardwood floors and large windows for enhanced lighting. Big fenced backyard. Spacious formal living and dining. Lots of storage. Built ins in the dining and den area. Spacious hallway leading to bedrooms. Large master bedroom. Den could be used as a study