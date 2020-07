Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 1 STORY, 4 BED, 2 BATH house with open floor plan in the Heritage Glen. Large living area overlooks the kitchen. Kitchen has ceramic tile flooring and an Island. Master bedroom has vanity, garden tub and large walk-in closet. Covered backyard porch for entertaining. KELLER ISD schools. Pets are considered by case basis. Tenant and agents need to verify all data in the listing & schools information. Close to Shopping centers and Restaurants.