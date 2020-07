Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed

4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a pool in the private backyard! TOTALLY UPDATED! Dual level formal den and dining room as you walk into the home. Granite kitchen counter-tops with a plethora of cabinet space, with a charming window over the kitchen sink overlooking the backyard oasis. Breakfast nook opens to the family room. Faux wood flooring! Warm neutral tones! Updated fixtures!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.