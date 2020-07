Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Stunning Historic home boasts beautiful hardwoods, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 fireplaces, updated kitchen, several windows and tons of natural light! The master suite is the perfect retreat that includes a large sitting area, spacious bathroom with clawfoot soaking tub and a fireplace. The private backyard oasis has a built in grill and fireplace, large deck and is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Close to shopping, dining, highways and more!