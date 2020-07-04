4201 Broken Bend Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous well maintained home in Keller ISD! Home features a spacious kitchen open to family room, tile floor & backsplash. Perfect for entertaining! All bedrooms are large with a huge master & closet! 2 living areas down & 1 up including a nook for reading or office space. Recent updates include beautiful wood flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs and bedroom, Spacious backyard with massive deck with cedar wood cover. Great neighborhood with community pool across the street, park & walking trails. Close to shopping and major highways.