All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4201 Broken Bend Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4201 Broken Bend Boulevard
Last updated November 25 2019 at 9:03 PM

4201 Broken Bend Boulevard

4201 Broken Bend Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4201 Broken Bend Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous well maintained home in Keller ISD! Home features a spacious kitchen open to family room, tile floor & backsplash. Perfect for entertaining! All bedrooms are large with a huge master & closet! 2 living areas down & 1 up including a nook for reading or office space. Recent updates include beautiful wood flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs and bedroom, Spacious backyard with massive deck with cedar wood cover. Great neighborhood with community pool across the street, park & walking trails. Close to shopping and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Broken Bend Boulevard have any available units?
4201 Broken Bend Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Broken Bend Boulevard have?
Some of 4201 Broken Bend Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Broken Bend Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Broken Bend Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Broken Bend Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Broken Bend Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4201 Broken Bend Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Broken Bend Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4201 Broken Bend Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Broken Bend Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Broken Bend Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4201 Broken Bend Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4201 Broken Bend Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4201 Broken Bend Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Broken Bend Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 Broken Bend Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University