Fort Worth, TX
4137 Heritage Way Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

4137 Heritage Way Drive

4137 Heritage Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4137 Heritage Way Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
COMING SOON. Many upgrades and features, spacious family room with fireplace, large study downstairs with wood floors, open and bright gourmet kitchen. Master bath features deep garden tub & separate shower, walk-in closet. Split bedrooms, ceramic tile floors in the entry and kitchen. Home features 10' ceilings, crown moldings, master down. Extra Large backyard, walking distance to Keller ISD schools. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 Heritage Way Drive have any available units?
4137 Heritage Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 Heritage Way Drive have?
Some of 4137 Heritage Way Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 Heritage Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4137 Heritage Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 Heritage Way Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4137 Heritage Way Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4137 Heritage Way Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4137 Heritage Way Drive offers parking.
Does 4137 Heritage Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4137 Heritage Way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 Heritage Way Drive have a pool?
No, 4137 Heritage Way Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4137 Heritage Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 4137 Heritage Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 Heritage Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4137 Heritage Way Drive has units with dishwashers.

