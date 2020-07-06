4137 Heritage Way Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

COMING SOON. Many upgrades and features, spacious family room with fireplace, large study downstairs with wood floors, open and bright gourmet kitchen. Master bath features deep garden tub & separate shower, walk-in closet. Split bedrooms, ceramic tile floors in the entry and kitchen. Home features 10' ceilings, crown moldings, master down. Extra Large backyard, walking distance to Keller ISD schools. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.