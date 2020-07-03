4137 Ellenboro Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Mc Pherson Ranch with Northwest ISD Schools. Desired open floor plan. Living room with vaulted ceilings along with light neutral paint make this home light and bright. Desired laminate wood floors in living and master bedroom, with carpet only in the 3 secondary bedrooms. Functional open galley kitchen boasts a gas cooktop, builtin microwave, and a refrigerator. Lovely backyard features a covered patio, just perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee. Very well maintained and clean home is move in ready. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, AND DRYER INCLUDED.