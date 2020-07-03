All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4137 Ellenboro Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4137 Ellenboro Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4137 Ellenboro Lane

4137 Ellenboro Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4137 Ellenboro Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Mc Pherson Ranch with Northwest ISD Schools. Desired open floor plan. Living room with vaulted ceilings along with light neutral paint make this home light and bright. Desired laminate wood floors in living and master bedroom, with carpet only in the 3 secondary bedrooms. Functional open galley kitchen boasts a gas cooktop, builtin microwave, and a refrigerator. Lovely backyard features a covered patio, just perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee. Very well maintained and clean home is move in ready. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, AND DRYER INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 Ellenboro Lane have any available units?
4137 Ellenboro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 Ellenboro Lane have?
Some of 4137 Ellenboro Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 Ellenboro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4137 Ellenboro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 Ellenboro Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4137 Ellenboro Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4137 Ellenboro Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4137 Ellenboro Lane offers parking.
Does 4137 Ellenboro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4137 Ellenboro Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 Ellenboro Lane have a pool?
No, 4137 Ellenboro Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4137 Ellenboro Lane have accessible units?
No, 4137 Ellenboro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 Ellenboro Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4137 Ellenboro Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University