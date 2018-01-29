All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4125 Duncan Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4125 Duncan Way
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:38 PM

4125 Duncan Way

4125 Duncan Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4125 Duncan Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
playground
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Home for the holidays! This home is in the amazing Heritage addition and is the perfect place to pause and get through those winter months and holiday season. Sit in the living room and warm up by the cozy fire place. Four of the bedrooms are on the bottom floor, including the large master suite, while upstairs has the 5th bedroom, a flex room or loft, and full bathroom! All bathrooms are complete with Granite countertops and the downstairs common areas all have hardwood and tile floors. Cute playground equipment, relaxing back patio, and cozy fireplace are all waiting for you to enjoy. Don't miss out on this amazing value in Heritage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Duncan Way have any available units?
4125 Duncan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 Duncan Way have?
Some of 4125 Duncan Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Duncan Way currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Duncan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Duncan Way pet-friendly?
No, 4125 Duncan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4125 Duncan Way offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Duncan Way offers parking.
Does 4125 Duncan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 Duncan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Duncan Way have a pool?
No, 4125 Duncan Way does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Duncan Way have accessible units?
No, 4125 Duncan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Duncan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Duncan Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University