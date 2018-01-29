4125 Duncan Way

Amenities

Home for the holidays! This home is in the amazing Heritage addition and is the perfect place to pause and get through those winter months and holiday season. Sit in the living room and warm up by the cozy fire place. Four of the bedrooms are on the bottom floor, including the large master suite, while upstairs has the 5th bedroom, a flex room or loft, and full bathroom! All bathrooms are complete with Granite countertops and the downstairs common areas all have hardwood and tile floors. Cute playground equipment, relaxing back patio, and cozy fireplace are all waiting for you to enjoy. Don't miss out on this amazing value in Heritage.