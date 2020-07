Amenities

patio / balcony garage microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

If you are looking for the perfect little lease home look no further! This 3 bed 1 bath home with all new paint, new floors has a large living space and large bedrooms. Enjoy a nice evening after work on the front porch or host friends and family in the large backyard. This home is move in ready and ready to go!