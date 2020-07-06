412 Crown Oaks Drive

Amenities

Welcome to an IMMACULATELY cared for 4 bedrooms home in Fossil Park Estates. The open floor plan is filled with bright light and has amazing spaces for all your needs. Freshly painted interiors, kitchen with dark rich cabinets and granite countertops opens into the living area, dining and breakfast nook, spacious master suite and study complete the first floor. 3 large bedrooms and a full bath along with a HUGE game room are on the 2nd level. The neighborhood has a wonderful community, gorgeous pool, playgrounds, walking trails, basketball courts and so much more! Located in highly rated EagleMtn-Saginaw ISD.