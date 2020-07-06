All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

412 Crown Oaks Drive

412 Crown Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

412 Crown Oaks Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Fossil Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to an IMMACULATELY cared for 4 bedrooms home in Fossil Park Estates. The open floor plan is filled with bright light and has amazing spaces for all your needs. Freshly painted interiors, kitchen with dark rich cabinets and granite countertops opens into the living area, dining and breakfast nook, spacious master suite and study complete the first floor. 3 large bedrooms and a full bath along with a HUGE game room are on the 2nd level. The neighborhood has a wonderful community, gorgeous pool, playgrounds, walking trails, basketball courts and so much more! Located in highly rated EagleMtn-Saginaw ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Crown Oaks Drive have any available units?
412 Crown Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Crown Oaks Drive have?
Some of 412 Crown Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Crown Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 Crown Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Crown Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 412 Crown Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 412 Crown Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 412 Crown Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 412 Crown Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Crown Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Crown Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 412 Crown Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 412 Crown Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 412 Crown Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Crown Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Crown Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

