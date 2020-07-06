All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4104 Driskell Boulevard

4104 Driskell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4104 Driskell Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sunset Heights South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extremely charming remodel located in the heart of Fort Worth. Interior of home is completely BRAND NEW!! New appliances (stainless steel), huge double sink, lovely new white cabinets. Master sports a huge walk in closet with built in shelving. Master suite boasts new bathroom. Second bath also all new fixtures, flooring, and cabinets. And - two car garage. Located in the Sunset Heights South Neighborhood - located centrally to TCU, downtown Fort Worth, a less than a mile from the Shops at Clearfork.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Driskell Boulevard have any available units?
4104 Driskell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4104 Driskell Boulevard have?
Some of 4104 Driskell Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Driskell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Driskell Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Driskell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4104 Driskell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4104 Driskell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4104 Driskell Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4104 Driskell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Driskell Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Driskell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4104 Driskell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Driskell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4104 Driskell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Driskell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4104 Driskell Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

