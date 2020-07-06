4104 Driskell Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Extremely charming remodel located in the heart of Fort Worth. Interior of home is completely BRAND NEW!! New appliances (stainless steel), huge double sink, lovely new white cabinets. Master sports a huge walk in closet with built in shelving. Master suite boasts new bathroom. Second bath also all new fixtures, flooring, and cabinets. And - two car garage. Located in the Sunset Heights South Neighborhood - located centrally to TCU, downtown Fort Worth, a less than a mile from the Shops at Clearfork.