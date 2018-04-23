All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4040 Summerhill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4040 Summerhill Lane
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:31 PM

4040 Summerhill Lane

4040 Summerhill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4040 Summerhill Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Manor Hill at Arcadia Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Roomy family home. 3 bedrooms and a bonus room! Formal Living and Dining area as you walk in followed by an open kitchen, second dining area and family living room with a corner Gas fireplace. Large Master bedroom with a bonus room attached! Perfect for an office, extra bedroom or nursery! Large walk in closet in the master bathroom. Solar screens on the windows and extra insulation in the attic to help lower utility bills! No back neighbors! No Cats. Dogs ok on a case by case basis. Owner pays HoA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 Summerhill Lane have any available units?
4040 Summerhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 Summerhill Lane have?
Some of 4040 Summerhill Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 Summerhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4040 Summerhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 Summerhill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4040 Summerhill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4040 Summerhill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4040 Summerhill Lane offers parking.
Does 4040 Summerhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 Summerhill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 Summerhill Lane have a pool?
No, 4040 Summerhill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4040 Summerhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 4040 Summerhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 Summerhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4040 Summerhill Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University