404 Wimberly Street - 1
Last updated April 22 2019

404 Wimberly Street - 1

404 Wimberly St · No Longer Available
Location

404 Wimberly St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Linwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Walkability is the key when living in Linwood. This two story townhome with an upstairs balcony off the master bedroom is a must see! Fabulous finishes, and near the park, the three bedroom, two and a half bath home is move in ready. Wood flooring on main level, featuring an open concept kitchen, living and dining space. Outdoor space for entertaining or pets, and a large master suite and luxury bath on the second level. 2 secondary bedrooms have large closets and there is a laundry space on the second floor with the bedrooms for ease of use. Walk to W 7th Street entertainment, restaurants, and shopping, and you are a quick walk away from the Trinity Park and River Hike and Bike Trails.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Wimberly Street - 1 have any available units?
404 Wimberly Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Wimberly Street - 1 have?
Some of 404 Wimberly Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Wimberly Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
404 Wimberly Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Wimberly Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Wimberly Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 404 Wimberly Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 404 Wimberly Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 404 Wimberly Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Wimberly Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Wimberly Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 404 Wimberly Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 404 Wimberly Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 404 Wimberly Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Wimberly Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Wimberly Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

