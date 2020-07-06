All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

4033 Curzon Ave

4033 Curzon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4033 Curzon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Renovated move-in ready 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Home has 3 living areas, covered rear patio and designer grade finishes. Kitchen has quartz counters, plenty of cabinet space and walk in pantry. Recent additions doubled square footage and lot is the one of the largest in the neighborhood. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

*Lawn care is included!

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=hjWa4PIOhB&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4033 Curzon Ave have any available units?
4033 Curzon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4033 Curzon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4033 Curzon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4033 Curzon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4033 Curzon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4033 Curzon Ave offer parking?
No, 4033 Curzon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4033 Curzon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4033 Curzon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4033 Curzon Ave have a pool?
No, 4033 Curzon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4033 Curzon Ave have accessible units?
No, 4033 Curzon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4033 Curzon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4033 Curzon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4033 Curzon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4033 Curzon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

