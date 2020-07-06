4033 Curzon Ave

Amenities

Recently Renovated move-in ready 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Home has 3 living areas, covered rear patio and designer grade finishes. Kitchen has quartz counters, plenty of cabinet space and walk in pantry. Recent additions doubled square footage and lot is the one of the largest in the neighborhood. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



*Lawn care is included!



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=hjWa4PIOhB&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com