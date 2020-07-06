Amenities

4024 Periwinkle Dr. Available 06/25/19 Nice Single Family Home in Keller ISD - Nice single story in Keller ISD with 2 large living areas, split bedrooms and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. The back living area is open to the kitchen and comes with a fireplace. The master bedroom has a separate shower and garden tub. The living areas has updated plank flooring and the bedrooms have carpet. The home is all electric, has a garage opener and fenced yard. No inside smoking. No housing vouchers. TAR app $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. In process of few repairs and then ready.



(RLNE2224788)