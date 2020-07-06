All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4024 Periwinkle Dr.
Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:40 AM

4024 Periwinkle Dr.

4024 Periwinkle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4024 Periwinkle Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4024 Periwinkle Dr. Available 06/25/19 Nice Single Family Home in Keller ISD - Nice single story in Keller ISD with 2 large living areas, split bedrooms and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. The back living area is open to the kitchen and comes with a fireplace. The master bedroom has a separate shower and garden tub. The living areas has updated plank flooring and the bedrooms have carpet. The home is all electric, has a garage opener and fenced yard. No inside smoking. No housing vouchers. TAR app $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. In process of few repairs and then ready.

(RLNE2224788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4024 Periwinkle Dr. have any available units?
4024 Periwinkle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4024 Periwinkle Dr. have?
Some of 4024 Periwinkle Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4024 Periwinkle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4024 Periwinkle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 Periwinkle Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4024 Periwinkle Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4024 Periwinkle Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4024 Periwinkle Dr. offers parking.
Does 4024 Periwinkle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4024 Periwinkle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 Periwinkle Dr. have a pool?
No, 4024 Periwinkle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4024 Periwinkle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4024 Periwinkle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 Periwinkle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4024 Periwinkle Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

