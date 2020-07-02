All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:43 PM

4024 German Pointer Way

4024 German Pointer Way · No Longer Available
Location

4024 German Pointer Way, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=aPaF1mReBK&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4024 German Pointer Way have any available units?
4024 German Pointer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4024 German Pointer Way currently offering any rent specials?
4024 German Pointer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 German Pointer Way pet-friendly?
No, 4024 German Pointer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4024 German Pointer Way offer parking?
No, 4024 German Pointer Way does not offer parking.
Does 4024 German Pointer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4024 German Pointer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 German Pointer Way have a pool?
No, 4024 German Pointer Way does not have a pool.
Does 4024 German Pointer Way have accessible units?
No, 4024 German Pointer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 German Pointer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4024 German Pointer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4024 German Pointer Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4024 German Pointer Way does not have units with air conditioning.

