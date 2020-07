Amenities

Nice curb appeal, custom paint and many other updates! Adorable property with tons of old charm including hardwood floors and built-ins. Upgraded kitchen offers granite counter tops with stone backsplash. Master suite opposite of two other secondary bedrooms for a sought after split bedroom layout. Wooden privacy fence and updated deck off master bedroom. Don't miss out, won't last long!