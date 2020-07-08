All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
4017 Heritage Way Drive
4017 Heritage Way Drive

4017 Heritage Way Drive
Location

4017 Heritage Way Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
This property is equipped with roof top solar panels!! Per previous owner the electric bills were less than $100 per month and some months were zero!!!!!!!!
Great two story four bedroom home on a cul-de-sac lot with a large back yard. Within walking distance to the acclaimed Keller schools!
Four bedrooms up and open concept living with kitchen overlooking main living area. Two separate swing living areas can be used for an office, game room or dining area. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 Heritage Way Drive have any available units?
4017 Heritage Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4017 Heritage Way Drive have?
Some of 4017 Heritage Way Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 Heritage Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4017 Heritage Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 Heritage Way Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4017 Heritage Way Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4017 Heritage Way Drive offer parking?
No, 4017 Heritage Way Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4017 Heritage Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4017 Heritage Way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 Heritage Way Drive have a pool?
No, 4017 Heritage Way Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4017 Heritage Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 4017 Heritage Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 Heritage Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4017 Heritage Way Drive has units with dishwashers.

