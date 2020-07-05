All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 18 2020 at 2:31 PM

4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive

4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76126
Ridglea Country Club Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful, spacious, ground floor condo in exclusive Ridglea Country Club Estates. Quiet, peaceful, secluded area with fabulous shade trees. Easy walk to Ridglea Country Club Golf Course. This condo has recently been updated with new kitchen cabinets, counters, back splash, and appliances. New flooring and trim too. Large floor plan, lots of storage, pristine condition, move in ready. Two assigned parking spaces. Great location convenient to major
highways, shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities. THIS IS A WONDERFUL PLACE TO LIVE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive have any available units?
4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive have?
Some of 4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive has a pool.
Does 4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive has units with dishwashers.

