4010 Ridglea Country Club Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Beautiful, spacious, ground floor condo in exclusive Ridglea Country Club Estates. Quiet, peaceful, secluded area with fabulous shade trees. Easy walk to Ridglea Country Club Golf Course. This condo has recently been updated with new kitchen cabinets, counters, back splash, and appliances. New flooring and trim too. Large floor plan, lots of storage, pristine condition, move in ready. Two assigned parking spaces. Great location convenient to major

highways, shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities. THIS IS A WONDERFUL PLACE TO LIVE!