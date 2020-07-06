401 Wild Onion Lane

Amenities
Superb location, gorgeous curb appeal and the ideal layout, this home has it all in the master planned community, Copper Creek. Exquisite One story home with 3 car tandem garage. It features an open and flexible floor plan with a gorgeous kitchen that includes custom cabinets, designer lighting, detailed tile back splash and granite counter tops. Large master suite. The Home Within a Home suite has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living area, kitchenette & laundry closet. Granite counters; Energy saving features. Located down the street from the new community pool, sports court, playground, & more!