Fort Worth, TX
3957 Irish Setter Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3957 Irish Setter Drive

3957 Irish Setter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3957 Irish Setter Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This roomy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in south Fort Worth features an open concept living area with fireplace, a formal dining room, a large eat-in kitchen with a walk-in pantry and space for an island. The large master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet and the attached master bathroom features a dual vanity. The other 2 bedrooms are roomy and the guest bathroom is conveniently located in the main hallway. The home also features as separate utility room and a backyard with small patio. The home is located close to shopping and Crowley schools. 1 Pet allowed, 50 pounds or smaller with a $400 pet deposit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3957 Irish Setter Drive have any available units?
3957 Irish Setter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3957 Irish Setter Drive have?
Some of 3957 Irish Setter Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3957 Irish Setter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3957 Irish Setter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3957 Irish Setter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3957 Irish Setter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3957 Irish Setter Drive offer parking?
No, 3957 Irish Setter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3957 Irish Setter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3957 Irish Setter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3957 Irish Setter Drive have a pool?
No, 3957 Irish Setter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3957 Irish Setter Drive have accessible units?
No, 3957 Irish Setter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3957 Irish Setter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3957 Irish Setter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

