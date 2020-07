Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful, spacious and easy to maintain 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on corner lot in Keller ISD. Master downstairs. This home has 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, granite kitchen counters, HUGE bedrooms and solar screens on all windows. The built-in beverage cooler, spacious living room and backyard are perfect for entertaining. Located close to major highways and shopping centers.



Note: Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Any approved pets will require a $500 Pet FEE.