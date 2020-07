Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking playground pool

This lovely home has 3-bedrooms and 2-bath which includes a nice floorplan allowing natural light to filter through. The spacious living room is perfect for entertainging with a gorgous brick fireplace. The kitchen is large enough for a nice size dining table, Master bed is big enough to fit a seating area. The master bath includes two showers! This perfect home is just one block away from the community pool and playground!