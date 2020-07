Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CULTURAL DISTRICT, LOTS OF RESTAURANTS ,AND SHOPPING OFF CAMP BOWIE, NEAR 7TH STREET.

2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE BEDROOMS, DECK OFF KITCHEN AREA, AND YARD WITH

TREES, WASHER, DRYER, AND REFRIGERATOR ARE INCLUDED ,ONE PET APPROVAL WITH OWNERS APPROVAL,

CUTE COTTAGE STYLE



Application fee is $40 for anyone 18+ or $55 for a married couple with the same last name.