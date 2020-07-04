All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3909 Sunnygate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3909 Sunnygate Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:59 AM

3909 Sunnygate Drive

3909 Sunnygate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3909 Sunnygate Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76262
Chadwick Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, well-maintained home located in popular Chadwick Farms Subdivision of Roanoke-Fort Worth. This 2-story home is located right on the Greenbelt, next to the community walking trail! Features wood floors, granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, oversize laundry room. Office and master retreat located downstairs with 3 bedrooms and a game room upstairs. Backyard features covered patio and lovely views of Greenbelt. French door refrigerator included! Pets on case by case basis. Home also listed for sale; if leased, home will be taken off the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Sunnygate Drive have any available units?
3909 Sunnygate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Sunnygate Drive have?
Some of 3909 Sunnygate Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Sunnygate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Sunnygate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Sunnygate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 Sunnygate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3909 Sunnygate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3909 Sunnygate Drive offers parking.
Does 3909 Sunnygate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Sunnygate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Sunnygate Drive have a pool?
No, 3909 Sunnygate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Sunnygate Drive have accessible units?
No, 3909 Sunnygate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Sunnygate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 Sunnygate Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University