3909 Sunnygate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful, well-maintained home located in popular Chadwick Farms Subdivision of Roanoke-Fort Worth. This 2-story home is located right on the Greenbelt, next to the community walking trail! Features wood floors, granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, oversize laundry room. Office and master retreat located downstairs with 3 bedrooms and a game room upstairs. Backyard features covered patio and lovely views of Greenbelt. French door refrigerator included! Pets on case by case basis. Home also listed for sale; if leased, home will be taken off the market.