3900 Hollow Lake Road

Beautiful 4-2-2 on Corner Lot*Open Floorplan with Formal Living and Dining Area*Kitchen with Granite and Stainless appliances and is open to Living Area*Large Living with Stone Fireplace*Custom Pergola Patio Cover with extended Patio and fenced in backyard*Community Pool and Playground down the street*Home is located in NWISD which is highly sought after school district*Landlord pays HOA dues*Close to Freeways*Tenant to verify all measurements and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
