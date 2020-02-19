All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3900 Hollow Lake Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3900 Hollow Lake Road
Last updated June 30 2019 at 6:09 AM

3900 Hollow Lake Road

3900 Hollow Lake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3900 Hollow Lake Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 4-2-2 on Corner Lot*Open Floorplan with Formal Living and Dining Area*Kitchen with Granite and Stainless appliances and is open to Living Area*Large Living with Stone Fireplace*Custom Pergola Patio Cover with extended Patio and fenced in backyard*Community Pool and Playground down the street*Home is located in NWISD which is highly sought after school district*Landlord pays HOA dues*Close to Freeways*Tenant to verify all measurements and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Hollow Lake Road have any available units?
3900 Hollow Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 Hollow Lake Road have?
Some of 3900 Hollow Lake Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Hollow Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Hollow Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Hollow Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 3900 Hollow Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3900 Hollow Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 3900 Hollow Lake Road offers parking.
Does 3900 Hollow Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Hollow Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Hollow Lake Road have a pool?
Yes, 3900 Hollow Lake Road has a pool.
Does 3900 Hollow Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 3900 Hollow Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Hollow Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 Hollow Lake Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University