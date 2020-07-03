All apartments in Fort Worth
3900 Bamberg Ln.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3900 Bamberg Ln.

3900 Bamberg Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3900 Bamberg Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous Lake Front Home in Keller ISD coming in March - This 2 story beauty is in Heritage Trace and is beside the lake. Very unique and custom paint in many of the rooms. This home has an office along with a media room. Upstairs is a large game room, 3 bedrooms and media room. Downstairs is the master bedroom and 2nd bedroom. Nice sized kitchen with double oven, gas stove top and granite counters. Flooring is ceramic and carpet. There is a covered patio and wrought iron fence with lake view. Community has 7 pools and clubhouse. 1 small dog okay, no cats or large dogs. No smoking. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent and good rental. Tenant occupied. Shown by appt. Frig included but not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4181816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Bamberg Ln. have any available units?
3900 Bamberg Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 Bamberg Ln. have?
Some of 3900 Bamberg Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Bamberg Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Bamberg Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Bamberg Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 Bamberg Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 3900 Bamberg Ln. offer parking?
No, 3900 Bamberg Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 3900 Bamberg Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Bamberg Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Bamberg Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 3900 Bamberg Ln. has a pool.
Does 3900 Bamberg Ln. have accessible units?
No, 3900 Bamberg Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Bamberg Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3900 Bamberg Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

