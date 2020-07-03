3900 Bamberg Ln.

Amenities

Gorgeous Lake Front Home in Keller ISD coming in March - This 2 story beauty is in Heritage Trace and is beside the lake. Very unique and custom paint in many of the rooms. This home has an office along with a media room. Upstairs is a large game room, 3 bedrooms and media room. Downstairs is the master bedroom and 2nd bedroom. Nice sized kitchen with double oven, gas stove top and granite counters. Flooring is ceramic and carpet. There is a covered patio and wrought iron fence with lake view. Community has 7 pools and clubhouse. 1 small dog okay, no cats or large dogs. No smoking. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent and good rental. Tenant occupied. Shown by appt. Frig included but not guaranteed.



