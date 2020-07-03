3848 Brandywine Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Fantastic 3-2-2 in FTW, NWISD! Gorgeous tiled flooring, beautiful neutral color, stainless appliances, generous sized backyard & more! This home features an open layout with a 19x15 family room, lovely stone fireplace, large dining area & a bright kitchen w energy star appliances, center island, WI pantry & breakfast bar. Master suite offers an oversized soaking tub, WI shower & dual his-and-hers sinks. Nice secondaries, large closets & a great backyard w metal fending. Community pool, playground, picnic area, fishing pond & more located near Alliance Town Square & the Texas Motor Speedway! One small pet under 30 lbs. considered. Property will be managed by Landlord. Tenant Benefits Package is not required.