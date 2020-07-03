All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3848 Brandywine Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fantastic 3-2-2 in FTW, NWISD! Gorgeous tiled flooring, beautiful neutral color, stainless appliances, generous sized backyard & more! This home features an open layout with a 19x15 family room, lovely stone fireplace, large dining area & a bright kitchen w energy star appliances, center island, WI pantry & breakfast bar. Master suite offers an oversized soaking tub, WI shower & dual his-and-hers sinks. Nice secondaries, large closets & a great backyard w metal fending. Community pool, playground, picnic area, fishing pond & more located near Alliance Town Square & the Texas Motor Speedway! One small pet under 30 lbs. considered. Property will be managed by Landlord. Tenant Benefits Package is not required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3848 Brandywine Lane have any available units?
3848 Brandywine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3848 Brandywine Lane have?
Some of 3848 Brandywine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3848 Brandywine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3848 Brandywine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3848 Brandywine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3848 Brandywine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3848 Brandywine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3848 Brandywine Lane offers parking.
Does 3848 Brandywine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3848 Brandywine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3848 Brandywine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3848 Brandywine Lane has a pool.
Does 3848 Brandywine Lane have accessible units?
No, 3848 Brandywine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3848 Brandywine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3848 Brandywine Lane has units with dishwashers.

