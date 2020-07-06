All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3825 Collinwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3825 Collinwood Avenue
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:08 PM

3825 Collinwood Avenue

3825 Collinwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3825 Collinwood Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

parking
fire pit
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
This charming cottage is centrally located in the Fort Worth Cultural District and steps from the new Dickies Arena and local restaurants! This flexible floor plan allows buyers have a formal dining area if desired or turn it into a secondary living area. Room off kitchen makes for a great breakfast nook, office, or use your imagination of taking a wall down! Fresh paint throughout and popcorn ceilings recently scraped and painted! Backyard is an oasis for entertaining family and guests. Pergola recently built with electricity run to it. Outdoor fire pit perfect for gathering with friends. The large storage shed in back is also wired with electricity and provides a wonderful space for a workshop if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 Collinwood Avenue have any available units?
3825 Collinwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3825 Collinwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3825 Collinwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 Collinwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3825 Collinwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3825 Collinwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3825 Collinwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 3825 Collinwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3825 Collinwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 Collinwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3825 Collinwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3825 Collinwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3825 Collinwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 Collinwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3825 Collinwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3825 Collinwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3825 Collinwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University