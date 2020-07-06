3825 Collinwood Avenue

Amenities

parking fire pit microwave

Unit Amenities microwave Property Amenities fire pit parking

This charming cottage is centrally located in the Fort Worth Cultural District and steps from the new Dickies Arena and local restaurants! This flexible floor plan allows buyers have a formal dining area if desired or turn it into a secondary living area. Room off kitchen makes for a great breakfast nook, office, or use your imagination of taking a wall down! Fresh paint throughout and popcorn ceilings recently scraped and painted! Backyard is an oasis for entertaining family and guests. Pergola recently built with electricity run to it. Outdoor fire pit perfect for gathering with friends. The large storage shed in back is also wired with electricity and provides a wonderful space for a workshop if needed.