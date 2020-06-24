3821 Huntwick Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace extra storage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

New Price $1425 for first Year! Cute home with great floor plan! Home features new paint and great laminate flooring! Enclosed sun-room offers extra storage or flex room! Kitchen offers custom cabinets with granite tops with cute back splash as well. Refrigerator stays with home! Master Bedroom is spacious with bathroom attached. Master bath is a great plan with separate tub and separate closets! Backyard is spacious with plenty of room to run too! Come and check this one out before it is gone!