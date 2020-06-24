All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 22 2020 at 10:49 PM

3821 Huntwick Drive

3821 Huntwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3821 Huntwick Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
extra storage
oven
New Price $1425 for first Year! Cute home with great floor plan! Home features new paint and great laminate flooring! Enclosed sun-room offers extra storage or flex room! Kitchen offers custom cabinets with granite tops with cute back splash as well. Refrigerator stays with home! Master Bedroom is spacious with bathroom attached. Master bath is a great plan with separate tub and separate closets! Backyard is spacious with plenty of room to run too! Come and check this one out before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Huntwick Drive have any available units?
3821 Huntwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 Huntwick Drive have?
Some of 3821 Huntwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Huntwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Huntwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Huntwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3821 Huntwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3821 Huntwick Drive offer parking?
No, 3821 Huntwick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3821 Huntwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 Huntwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Huntwick Drive have a pool?
No, 3821 Huntwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3821 Huntwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 3821 Huntwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Huntwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 Huntwick Drive has units with dishwashers.

