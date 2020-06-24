3821 Huntwick Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Hulen Springs Meadow
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New Price $1425 for first Year! Cute home with great floor plan! Home features new paint and great laminate flooring! Enclosed sun-room offers extra storage or flex room! Kitchen offers custom cabinets with granite tops with cute back splash as well. Refrigerator stays with home! Master Bedroom is spacious with bathroom attached. Master bath is a great plan with separate tub and separate closets! Backyard is spacious with plenty of room to run too! Come and check this one out before it is gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
