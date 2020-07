Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Location Location Location! This newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for it's new occupants. This property is in the perfect location close to major shopping, downtown Fort Worth and other large companies. This home has been updated inside and out with new appliances, flooring, paint, and fixtures. Lounge on the outside on the patio and enjoy the spacious backyard. This home will not last long!