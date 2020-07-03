All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3820 Summersville Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3820 Summersville Lane
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:29 PM

3820 Summersville Lane

3820 Summersville Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3820 Summersville Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedroom home with open floor plan & OFFICE. Open kitchen with breakfast bar area. Decorative ceramic tile, split floor plan, covered large back porch area. Tenant responsible for water, electric, gas and BACKYARD landscaping. To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.
$350 OFF 1st MONTH RENT ON 2 YEAR LEASE

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 Summersville Lane have any available units?
3820 Summersville Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3820 Summersville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3820 Summersville Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 Summersville Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3820 Summersville Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3820 Summersville Lane offer parking?
No, 3820 Summersville Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3820 Summersville Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 Summersville Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 Summersville Lane have a pool?
No, 3820 Summersville Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3820 Summersville Lane have accessible units?
No, 3820 Summersville Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 Summersville Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 Summersville Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3820 Summersville Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3820 Summersville Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University